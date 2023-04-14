Palestinian Authority blocks registration of legal aid group

Karaje denounced the move as a sign of the authority's increasingly autocratic rule and a warning for groups fighting abuses in the West Bank. He said Lawyers for Justice would appeal the decision.

“This is a very dangerous step, an attempt to control civil society and human rights groups trying to work in Palestine,” Karaje told The Associated Press. “We have no doubt this is because of our work.”

With peace talks frozen for over a decade, experts say the Palestinian Authority, which was set up nearly three decades ago as an interim administration to lead the Palestinians toward statehood, faces a crisis of legitimacy. Many Palestinians deride the authority, headed by 88-year-old Mahmoud Abbas, as a vehicle for collaboration with Israel. Abbas is now in his 19th year of what was meant to be a four-year term.

Last month, prominent Palestinian pollster Khalil Shikaki found that for the first time, a majority — 52% of Palestinians — believe that the collapse of the authority is in their best interest.