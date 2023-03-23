Palestinian killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank

The escalating violence in the West Bank under Israel's most right-wing government in history has angered regional Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which diplomatically recognized Israel in 2020. So far this year, over 85 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank, according to a tally by The Associated Press, about half of them affiliated with militant groups. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 15 people, all but one of them civilians.

Late Wednesday, the Gulf Cooperation Council denounced what it called “repeated Israeli violations against the Palestinian people” in a statement issued on behalf of the six-nation bloc’s foreign ministers. The ministers also condemned the new Israeli government's expansion of settlements in the West Bank and called again for negotiations leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territory captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war.

The GCC is a regional bloc including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Saudi Arabia and the head of the GCC also both condemned an Israeli decision earlier this week to repeal a 2005 act that saw four Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank dismantled. The Saudi Foreign Ministry called the decision “a flagrant violation of all international laws” that “contributes to undermining regional and international peace efforts.”