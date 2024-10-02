Palestinian officials say 32 killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian medical officials said Wednesday that at least 32 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in southern Gaza. The European Hospital in Khan Younis said it received the bodies after heavy Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in the city overnight and into Wednesday.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Vance and Walz keep it civil in a policy-heavy discussion: VP debate...
2
Middle East latest: Iran and Israel swap threats following missile...
3
US 'Welcome Corps' helps resettle LGBTQ+ refugees fleeing crackdowns...
4
Helene death toll now at least 166 as Biden plans to visit ravaged...
5
Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict...