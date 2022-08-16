Palestinian President Abbas skirts apology for Munich attack

While Scholz did not publicly rebuke Abbas for using the term “Holocaust,” he earlier rejected the Palestinian leader's description of Israel's treatment of Palestinians as “apartheid." Scholz also said he did not believe the time had come to recognize Palestinian statehood, which Abbas repeatedly called for.

The Palestinian president did say he was committed to building trust and achieving a peaceful solution to the conflict with Israel.

“Please come to peace,” he said. "Please come to security, let’s build trust between us and you. This is better than other kinds of talking.”

Weeks before a planned somber commemoration marking the 50th anniversary of the Munich attack, Germany has also found itself embroiled in controversy in its dealings with the relatives of the Israelis who were killed.

Victims' families announced last week that they planned to boycott the ceremony after failing to reach agreement on bigger compensation from the German government.

Relatives of the athletes have long accused Germany of failing to secure the Olympic Village, refusing Israeli help and botching a rescue operation in which five of the attackers also died.