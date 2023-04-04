X

Palestinian stabs 2 Israelis in attack near army base

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
A Palestinian attacker stabbed two Israeli soldiers near an army base south of Tel Aviv on Tuesday in the latest incident in a yearlong spate of violence that shows no sign of abating

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian suspect stabbed two Israelis near an army base south of Tel Aviv on Tuesday in the latest incident in a yearlong spate of violence that shows no sign of abating.

The Magen David Adom paramedic service said first responders treated two men for stab wounds in the incident on a highway near the Tsrifin military base. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment their injuries.

Israeli media identified the two victims as soldiers. The suspect's condition was unclear.

Palestinians have carried out numerous attacks on Israeli security personnel and civilians in the past year as violence has surged.

On Monday, Israeli troops killed two Palestinian gunmen during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

At least 88 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli or settler gunfire this year, according to an Associated Press tally. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 15 people in the same period.

In Other News
1
Taiwan rejects China pressure ahead of House speaker meeting
2
Jacinda Ardern to begin new role combating online extremism
3
Train derailment near The Hague kills 1, injures several
4
Chicago chooses between progressive, moderate for mayor
5
Credit Suisse shareholders get last crack at annual meeting
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top