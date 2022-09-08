Palestinian teen shot dead after wounding Israeli soldier

Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids in West Bank cities, towns and villages since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring, including the Tel Aviv shooting, killed 19 people.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says 93 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire this year. The toll includes attackers and gunmen who traded fire with Israeli forces, as well as civilians. It also includes local youths who appear to have taken to the streets with stones and firebombs in response to the incursions.

The high toll already makes this the deadliest year in the occupied West Bank since 2016, with nearly four months to go.

Rights groups accuse Israeli forces of using excessive force in their dealings with the Palestinians, without being held accountable. The military says they contend with complex, life-threatening scenarios.

Israel says the arrest raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and prevent attacks. The Palestinians say the operations are aimed at maintaining Israel’s 55-year military occupation of territories they want for an independent state.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories for a future state. There have been no serious peace talks in more than a decade.