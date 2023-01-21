Palestinian who allegedly tried to stab Israeli fatally shot

Saturday's death put at 18 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank since the beginning of 2023.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israel in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem, making it the deadliest year since 2004.

Israel says most of the dead were militants. But Palestinian stone-throwers, youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations also have been killed.

Palestinians have in recent years carried out a spate of shooting, stabbing and car-ramming attacks but rights groups accuse Israel of using excessive force against Palestinians. Israel says soldiers, and in some cases civilians, face complex, life-threatening situations.