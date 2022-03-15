Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank clashes

The Border Police said it arrested two wanted men in Qalandia before coming under attack by residents who hurled heavy objects from rooftops. It said the forces opened fire to disperse the demonstrators. There were no reports of any injuries among the Israelis.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.

The internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on security matters, condemned the raids.

Israel says its military and police operations are aimed at combating terrorism, while the Palestinians view them as a means of maintaining a nearly 55-year military occupation that shows no sign of ending.

Israeli and Palestinian officials have held meetings in recent days aimed at reducing tensions ahead of Ramadan, which is expected to begin in early April. Last year, the Muslim holy month was marred by protests and clashes in Jerusalem that helped ignite an 11-day Gaza war.

Caption A relative mourns Palestinian Nader Rayan, 16, who was killed by Israeli forces during a raid at Balata refugee camp during his funeral in the Balata refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Credit: Majdi Mohammed

Caption Palestinian mourners carry the body of Nader Rayan, 16, who was killed by Israeli forces during a raid at Balata refugee camp during his funeral in the Balata refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Credit: Majdi Mohammed