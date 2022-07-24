Palestinians: Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank gun battle

Police said the battle deep inside the city of Nablus erupted during an arrest raid, when armed men barricaded themselves inside the suspect’s home. Police said “a number” of armed Palestinians were killed, without specifying, and said no Israeli forces were wounded.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the two men were killed in clashes with the military in Nablus and identified them as Aboud Sobh, 29, and Muhammad Al-Azizi, 22.