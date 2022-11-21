Palestinians: Israeli forces kill man in West Bank

The ministry said in a statement that the man died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Palestinian media identified the man as 18-year-old Mahmoud al-Saadi.

The Israeli army said it carried out arrest raids across the West Bank on Monday. It said its soldiers apprehended three suspects. During an arrest in Burqin, a town near Jenin, it said its troops came under fire, and shot back. It said its troops confirmed a hit.