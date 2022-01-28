Palin dines out again in NYC days after positive virus test

Elio’s, which is known for a celebrity clientele, said earlier this week that it had erred in not checking Palin’s vaccination status during her first visit.

The restaurant said in a statement that Palin returned Wednesday evening “to apologize for the fracas around her previous visit.” For her second visit, first reported by the web site Mediaite, Palin dined in a heated outdoor shelter, where vaccination isn’t required.

Messages were sent Thursday via Palin’s website, to her lawyers and to a spokesperson who has worked with her.

Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams, tweeted Thursday that if Palin “actually ‘loved New York City’ as she claims, she would stay home and isolate.”

Palin’s libel suit against The Times, over the wording of an editorial about gun violence, is now set to begin Feb. 3.