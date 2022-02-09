Palin takes witness stand in libel case vs. New York Times

Palin sued the Times for unspecified damages in 2017, accusing it of damaging her career as a political commentator with the editorial about gun control published after U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was wounded when a man with a history of anti-GOP activity opened fire on a Congressional baseball team practice in Washington.

In the editorial, the Times wrote that before the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that severely wounded former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords and killed six others, Palin's political action committee had contributed to an atmosphere of violence by circulating a map of electoral districts that put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized crosshairs.

In a correction two days later, The Times said the editorial had “incorrectly stated that a link existed between political rhetoric and the 2011 shooting” and that it had “incorrectly described” the map.

The jury will have to decide whether Bennet acted with “actual malice,” meaning he knew what he wrote was false, or with “reckless disregard” for the truth. A contrite Bennett admitted Wednesday that he botched the edit but intended no harm.

“I’ve regretted it pretty much every day since,” he said, adding, “That’s on me. That’s my failure.”

Associated Press writer Larry Neumeister contributed to his report.