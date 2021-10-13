dayton-daily-news logo
Remnants of former Hurricane Pamela head for Texas, Oklahoma

A commercial area is damaged after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hurricane Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
Credit: Roberto Echeagaray

Tropical depression Pamela has dissipated in northern Mexico after slamming into the country’s Pacific coast as a hurricane, though forecasters warn that its rainy remnants still pose a flooding threat to parts of Texas and Oklahoma

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical depression Pamela dissipated in northern Mexico on Wednesday night after slamming into the country's Pacific coast as a hurricane, though forecasters warned that its rainy remnants still posed a flooding threat for parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

Pamela made landfall early Wednesday about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of the resort and port city of Mazatlan, where civil defense officials said wind and rain caused minor flooding but did little damage. It gradually lost power while moving inland, weakening first to a tropical storm and then to a tropical depression.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s winds had fallen to about 30 mph (45 kph) by the time it dissipated about 100 miles (180 kilometers) west of Laredo, Texas, which is on the border with Mexico.

Forecasters said further weakening was expected during the night, but warned that the storm was expected to drop 3 to 6 inches (7-15 centimeters) of rain across portions of central Texas and southeastern Oklahoma, with up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) in isolated spots. “This may result in considerable flash and urban flooding,” the hurricane center said.

A public telephone booth lays on the sidewalk after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
Credit: Roberto Echeagaray

A market's awning is damaged after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
Credit: Roberto Echeagaray

Toppled lamp posts lay on the side of a road after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
Credit: Roberto Echeagaray

A billboard is damaged after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
Credit: Roberto Echeagaray

Fallen trees lay on the side of a road after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
Credit: Roberto Echeagaray

Shattered glass covers the entrance of a bank after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
Credit: Roberto Echeagaray

An electric pole lays on its side after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
Credit: Roberto Echeagaray

A bank cash machine lays on the ground after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hurricane Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
Credit: Roberto Echeagaray

A bar with a patio lays in ruins after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hurricane Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
Credit: Roberto Echeagaray

