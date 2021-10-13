Remnants of former Hurricane Pamela head for Texas, Oklahoma

Pamela made landfall early Wednesday about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of the resort and port city of Mazatlan, where civil defense officials said wind and rain caused minor flooding but did little damage. It gradually lost power while moving inland, weakening first to a tropical storm and then to a tropical depression.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s winds had fallen to about 30 mph (45 kph) by the time it dissipated about 100 miles (180 kilometers) west of Laredo, Texas, which is on the border with Mexico.