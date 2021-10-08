Panda cubs at Tokyo zoo get their names, to debut in January

Like elsewhere in the world, pandas are hugely popular in Japan. Before deciding their names, Tokyo officials even set up a name selection committee.

Officials from the zoo and the Tokyo government chose the names from more than 190,000 entries sent from around Japan and after consulting with the Giant Panda National Park in China, which owns the pandas.

Both of them weigh about 6 kilograms (13.2 pounds) — nearly 50 times their weight at birth — and about 60 centimeters (2 feet) long, according to the zoo.

Koike said the panda cubs are still raised inside the zoo but their debut is expected in January when they turn 6 months, along with their mother panda.

Caption This photo released by Tokyo Zoological Park Society shows giant panda twins, male Xiao Xiao, right, and female Lei Lei, 103 days after they were born at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The twin cubs, which were palm-size pink creatures when born on June 23, got their names Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, chosen from hundreds of thousands of suggestions sent from fans around the country. (Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited