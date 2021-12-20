Hamburger icon
Pandemic again forces delay in plans for next Davos meeting

FILE -A man silhouettes in front of the logo of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Photo/Markus Schreiber,file)
FILE -A man silhouettes in front of the logo of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Photo/Markus Schreiber,file)

Nation & World
Updated 13 minutes ago
The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus

GENEVA (AP) — The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The forum, which repeatedly delayed, moved and finally canceled last year's event, says the previously planned Jan. 17-21 gathering in the alpine town will now take place in “early summer” — without giving specifics.

“Current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting,” the forum said in a statement. “Preparations have been guided by expert advice and have benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss government at all levels.”

Founder Klaus Schwab said the forum still plans to host a “digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society.” The forum said a “headline series of State of the World sessions” would bring them together online to address global challenges.

The media-friendly Davos confab serves as a global stage for world leaders to meet and executives to talk possible deals. Academics and chiefs of nongovernmental groups speak out in webcast panel sessions or comb corridors looking to rub elbows with decision-makers.

FILE -A police security guard patrols on the roof of a hotel ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber,file)

FILE -The logo of the World Economy Forum is displayed on a door at the Congress Centre in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber,file)

FILE -The logo of the World Economy Forum is displayed on a door at the Congress Centre in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber,file)
FILE -The logo of the World Economy Forum is displayed on a door at the Congress Centre in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber,file)

FILE -The World Economic Forum logo is seen in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,file)

FILE -The World Economic Forum logo is seen in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,file)
FILE -The World Economic Forum logo is seen in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,file)

