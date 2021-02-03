Pandemic pulverizes Spain's tourism as arrivals plunge 77%

With the virus still out of control and infection case numbers soaring, it remains to be seen if 2021 will be much different.

Authorities hope Spain’s vaccination program will boost confidence among foreign travelers.

“We must double efforts to convey abroad a message of confidence because we know that tourists want to come to Spain and if we provide the necessary conditions of security, they are willing to do so,” Industry, Trade and Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said recently. She said vaccines offered “a horizon of hope.”

Spain is banking on having between 30% and 40% of its population vaccinated in the second quarter and 70% over the summer.