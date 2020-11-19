Pandemic upends plans, lives of renowned Cuban musicians

Unlike big-name artists outside of Cuba, those on the island don't have long-term record contracts or belong to major labels that can help boost song sales, said Michel Hernández, a Cuban music journalist.

Many local musicians also saw big plans dashed by the coronavirus: Los Van Van are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year but were forced to scrap a worldwide tour of nearly 30 countries along with the filming of a documentary and local concerts to get Cubans dancing across the island.