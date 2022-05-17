Pandemic wedding blues: Fewer US couples said 'I do' in 2020

Nevada — long a popular wedding destination — continued to have the nation's highest marriage rate. But even that state saw a 19% decline in the first year of the pandemic. Four states reported marriage increases — Montana, Texas, Alabama, and Utah, the CDC said.

The U.S. divorce rate also declined in 2020, though not as dramatically.

The latest report is based on marriage certificates filed with state and local governments. The CDC has not yet released data on marriages in 2021.

Wedding planners last year said they saw a rebound, with the rescheduling of postponed ceremonies. But some experts said it's hard to know when U.S. marriages might return to pre-pandemic levels.

“It's not been a great time for romance,” said John Santelli, a professor at Columbia University’s school of public health.

