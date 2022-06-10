Panel allows Trump pick to run for Wisconsin governor

Michels’ campaign acknowledged that some of the nominating forms list his physical address in the village of Chenequa instead of his official mailing address that is in the nearby town of Hartland. But it said all of the forms include the campaign’s post office box mailing address.

Michels has called for eliminating the elections commission. The six-person panel has drawn intense criticism from Republicans for decisions commissioners made leading up to the 2020 presidential election, including the expanded use of absentee ballot drop boxes and prohibiting special voting deputies from helping nursing home residents fill out their ballots. The commission made the move after nursing homes across the state refused to allow visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic and before vaccines were available.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 general election.

The commission's decision comes after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled this month that three Republican gubernatorial candidates — Perry Johnson, Michael Markey and Donna Brandenburg — can't appear on that state's primary ballot.

All three were doomed by fraudulent signatures on their nomination papers.