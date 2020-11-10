Panel ponders if UN health agency can stop future pandemics

Clark said the panel would also review "how well the World Health Organization and the international system at large have been able to deliver on country needs and expectations.”

On Monday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pleaded for more funds, saying the agency's budget was the equivalent of what the world spends on tobacco every day.

Clark has publicly shied away from criticizing WHO or member states like China for their COVID-19 efforts.

Last month, Germany and France led a call from European Union countries arguing that WHO should have more powers to independently investigate outbreaks in countries and that their funding should be boosted.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration halted U.S. funding for the WHO and vowed to pull the United States — its biggest single donor — out of the U.N. health agency by next summer. President-elect Joe Biden has said he plans to keep the United States in the organization.

Much of the assembly session on Tuesday focused on the pandemic response, with key allies of Taiwan stepping in to complain that the island, which has recorded only seven COVID-19 deaths — deserves to granted “observer status” at WHO's meeting. On Monday, China and ally Pakistan dismissed such requests, saying that would breach the U.N.'s ‘One China’ policy and that disputes with Taiwan were a domestic Chinese problem.

The meeting finishes Saturday. So far the world has seen over 50 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 1.26 million deaths and experts say all numbers understate the pandemic's true toll.

