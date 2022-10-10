BreakingNews
JUST IN: Dayton pair among 3 arrested in weekend Kettering post office thefts
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

Nation & World
By STEVE REED, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season.

Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.

Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s head coach in 2018, going 3-13.

The 47-year-old Rhule was lured away from Baylor with a seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract by David Tepper, the second-wealthiest owner in the NFL.

Rhule’s teams went 5-11 in 2020 and 5-12 last year.

Tepper was initially patient with Rhule following Sunday's loss, but grew increasingly agitated and changed his mind on Monday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Credit: Rusty Jones

Credit: Rusty Jones

Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Credit: Jacob Kupferman

In Other News
1
Dayton native shares Nobel with former US Federal Reserve Chair for...
2
UK prosecutor: Nurse poisoned 2 babies with insulin
3
'Bucket list': White House garden tours prune a US divide
4
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
5
Ethiopia's Tigray forces say Eritreans widen war offensive
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top