Longtime Xenia auto shop that closed during COVID to reopen and train mechanics
Panthers hand first-team reps over to rookie QB Bryce Young

By STEVE REED, Associated Press
50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have given rookie quarterback Bryce Young the first-team reps in practice this week, a move that coach Frank Reich called the next step in his progression.

Reich anticipates Young will continue to get first-team reps “for now” as the Panthers prepare for their mandatory minicamp session next week and training camp at the end of July. Reich stopped short of naming Young the team’s starting quarterback this season, saying there is plenty of time to make that decision.

“Not yet,” Reich said. “But he has shown everything you want to see. You don't make a decision until you have to make it. We will just keep giving him and our team the opportunity to get better and (for him) to earn that starting role. So far he and a lot of guys have taken the steps needed to earn that spot, but we don't have to make that decision yet. So we will keep chugging along.”

Young, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, took over first-team reps from veteran Andy Dalton earlier this week, but Thursday was the first time reporters were allowed at practice.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

