South Carolina man charged with murder in Dayton shooting; Victim ID'd
Panthers name No. 1 pick Bryce Young team's Week 1 starting QB vs. Falcons

Nation & World
By STEVE REED, Associated Press
32 minutes ago
Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich wasted no time naming rookie Bryce Young the team’s starting quarterback for the Sept. 10 regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich wasted no time naming rookie Bryce Young the team’s starting quarterback for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Yes, he’s our QB1,” Reich said Wednesday.

The announcement came after the completion of the Young’s first NFL training camp practice at Wofford College, although the news seemed imminent after Young took over first-team reps from veteran Andy Dalton back during organized team activities.

Young, a two-year starter at Alabama, will become the first rookie to start a Week 1 game for the Panthers since Cam Newton in 2021. Newton was also a No. 1 pick.

Reich vowed to be patient as Young develops as a quarterback.

___

