Panthers offer Sarah Nurse deal to lead girls hockey program

The idea to hire Nurse was first floated to Caldwell by Melissa Fitzgerald. She's the general manager for the War Memorial, which is the two-rink facility being refurbished by the team and will become its practice headquarters.

“We’ve been talking about it for a few weeks,” Caldwell told The Associated Press. “Our youth hockey team kind of brought it up as a joke to me, but I said, ‘Let’s think big. We’re building this huge facility. Let’s put our money where our mouth is.’”

The only part Caldwell was less than serious about with Nurse was how the Panthers don’t deal with agents. He spoke with Nurse’s representative, Thomas Houlton, after the event.

Houlton did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He and Caldwell spoke for about 15 minutes after Saturday's event, which was attended by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Panthers stars Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, and dozens of kids who got to play ball hockey afterward.

Nurse played for Canada’s world-champion teams in 2021 and 2022, along with Canada’s Olympic gold winners at the Beijing Games last year.

She was one of five women's players from USA Hockey and Team Canada — the two most dominant women's national teams in the world — who were part of the skills events on Friday night. She wore custom skates highlighting Black History month and the Black Girl Hockey Club, a nonprofit focused on getting more Black girls and women into the sport.

She used a move made famous by Hall of Famer Peter Forsberg when he helped Sweden win gold at the 1994 Olympics against Shesterkin, a Vezina Trophy-winning goalie.

U.S. star Hilary Knight didn't think Nurse's goal should have surprised anyone, saying, “she's a top scorer."

Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier

