Panthers rally from 2-goal deficit, beat Bruins 3-2 and take 3-1 lead in East semifinal series

Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers, who scored three times in a row to rally from a two-goal deficit. Florida can advance to the Eastern Conference finals with a victory in Game 5 at home on Tuesday night.

Playing without captain and leading scorer in the postseason Brad Marchand, Boston jumped to a 2-0 lead with goals from David Pastrnak and Brandon Carlo. Jeremy Swayman made 39 saves for the Bruins.

One game after his hit — or, as the Bruins believe, his sucker punch — knocked Marchand out of Game 4, Bennett scored a disputed goal to tie the game 2-all about four minutes into the third period. After Swayman made a save on Lundell, Bennett gave Boston's Charlie Coyle a shove, sending him into the goaltender, and then flipped the puck into the net.

The Bruins challenged, claiming goaltender interference, but the replay confirmed the goal. The NHL is alone among the major North American sports in refusing to make referees available to reporters to explain controversial calls.

Boston, which lost three of its last four games in the regular season to fall one point below Florida in the Atlantic Division, now must win three straight — with two on the road — to remain alive in the playoffs.

Pastrnak had 47 goals this season, but just one on the power play in the final 34 games of the regular season and the first 10 of the playoffs. Boston hadn’t scored at all on the man-advantage in its first 11 tries in the Florida series. But Pastrnak slapped a 92 mph missile past Bobrovsky just off the faceoff after Aaron Ekblad was sent off for interference midway through the first period.

Carlo, who scored in Game 1 just a few hours after his wife gave birth to their son, made it 2-0 with five minutes left in the first on a seemingly harmless wrist shot from the blue line.

But the Panthers kept putting shots on net, outshooting Boston 15-5 in the first period, and it paid off early in the second when Lundell made it a one-goal game five minutes into the second.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

