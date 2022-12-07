Paolo's Diary: Magic rookie says he's doing much learning

It’s about patience. That’s the main thing. (EDITOR’S NOTE: Banchero missed seven games with a sprained ankle.) I had never been injured before. High school, my sophomore year, I had a concussion that kept me out two weeks. But as far as injuries go, I never had any. I hadn’t missed any game in college. Outside that concussion, I didn’t miss any games in high school. I just had to learn to listen to my body and be patient. I’m still not as explosive as I was before getting hurt. I feel like I’ve gotten my wind back pretty much, but just as far as explosion and movement-wise, I’m still trying to just speed it up and get back into the flow. It’s a daily process.

There have been good 'Welcome to the NBA' moments. There have been some that weren't as good. I had the dunk in my first game. (EDITOR'S NOTE: Banchero dunked over Detroit's Cory Joseph in his debut game in October.) I mean, it was a nice dunk. I think I had one in high school that I would deem better than that one. I've never had a dunk where someone tried to take a charge ever in my life. All the dunks I've had on people have been when they try and jump to block me. And even a couple of my close friends were like, 'Wow, that was crazy to see.'

I've had some moments where you realize, this is what the NBA is like. Whether it's going against Kevin Durant and he goes for 45 and only misses five shots, or my having 30 in two games, you learn from all of it. And you realize, 'Hey, I'm here. I can do this.'

Before the season, I was definitely one of the guys who would say, ‘This is going to happen this season, we can do this and we can do that.’ And then you look up and we’re 5-20. For me, it’s just a reality check. You can’t just come into this league and just get wins and have success. You got to work for it. It’s going to take multiple years.

We know it’s not going to happen in a week. It’s not going to happen in two weeks. It’s not going to happen with one player or one adjustment. This could take one year, two years, three years. It’s not just an overnight success. We have a working mindset and just knowing that we’re at the bottom right now, there’s nowhere to go but up. So, we’ll take the small victories, whether that’s one win, whether that’s a good quarter or a good half, and then just move on to the next thing and try and just pile those up and let it continue to grow.

This is a process. And whether it results in immediate wins or not, I just want to see us play better basketball, see myself continue to learn and stay committed. We can’t let whatever’s happening discourage us. We’ve just got to keep with it, stick with it, because you never know what can happen. Let’s come in every day with a fresh mind, fresh soul and just be ready to get better.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Kevin Kolczynski Credit: Kevin Kolczynski

Credit: Kevin Kolczynski Credit: Kevin Kolczynski

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Kevin Kolczynski Credit: Kevin Kolczynski

Credit: Kevin Kolczynski Credit: Kevin Kolczynski