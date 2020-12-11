Paper apologizes for endorsing congressman backing overturn

A majority of voters in the four states chose Biden, flipping their results from 2016 and giving him his margin of victory in Monday's upcoming Electoral College vote. Texas wants those results discarded.

The lawsuit rests on numerous unfounded claims that have been rejected in dozens of lawsuits, including by judges appointed by Trump. Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press last week there is no evidence of fraud that would have changed the election result.

“During our endorsement interview with the incumbent congressman, we didn’t think to ask, ‘Would you support an effort to throw out the votes of tens of millions of Americans in four states in order to overturn a presidential election and hand it to the person who lost, Donald Trump?" the Sentinel wrote. "Our bad."

It said such questions will be asked in the future, particularly of Republicans.

Waltz, the first Army Green Beret elected to Congress, told the Daytona Beach News Journal, “For those who are saying this is threatening democracy, I think ignoring them (voting irregularities) or sweeping them under the rug is bad for our democracy and restoring the confidence by working through these issues is what’s good for a democracy.”

The Sentinel replied: “If Waltz was paying attention, he would understand those alleged irregularities haven’t been ignored by the courts, nor by the states, nor by the Department of Justice. They simply haven’t stood up to scrutiny.”