Papers shed light on early years of 'Old Ironsides,' Navy

“We rallied them and we were able to bid aggressively and we landed the collection," she said.

The museum is the nonprofit that preserves the history of the ship known as Old Ironsides, which is still an active-duty U.S. Navy vessel berthed in the city's Charlestown neighborhood.

The U.S.S Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat. It was undefeated in battle and earned its nickname during the War of 1812, when British cannonballs bounced off its wooden hull.

The papers cover several topics, including the construction of the U.S. Navy's first six frigates, which include the Constitution, and strategic plans for the undeclared Quasi-War with France from 1798 until 1800.

The collection belonged to Capt. James Sever, first commander of U.S.S. Congress, another frigate constructed at the same time as Constitution. It had been in his family ever since.

Sever supervised construction of Congress and was deployed with the ship to the Caribbean to protect U.S. merchant ships from French privateers. Old Ironsides served alongside Congress in the conflict.

The collection includes handwritten correspondence and papers from the Constitution’s commander, Capt. Silas Talbot; Henry Knox, secretary of war under Washington, who oversaw the appropriations for the construction of the Constitution and its sister frigates; and Toussaint Louverture, the formerly enslaved leader of the Haitian Revolution, who corresponded with U.S. Navy commanders about U.S. support of his government.

The documents will be archived at the museum and shared publicly via email newsletters and social media posts at first. They will also be digitized and made available on the museum’s website.

“This is the best birthday present for the ship and museum we could have imagined,” Rand said.