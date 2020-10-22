Parade of pitchers not a merry-go-round for Dodgers

Gonsolin lasted just four outs, leaving with a 1-0 deficit after allowing a home run to his second batter, Brandon Lowe. Dylan Floro (four outs) and Victor Gonzalez (three outs) followed with scoreless ball, but the Rays built a 5-0 lead off Dustin May, who gave up Joey Wendle’s two-run double in the fourth and Lowe’s two-run homer in the fifth. Joe Kelly allowed Wendle’s sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Alex Wood (six outs) and Jake McGee (three) followed with shutout relief, but the damage was too much to overcome.

Know for famous starting pitchers like Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Fernando Valenzuela and Orel Hershiser, the Dodgers would not seem like a team primed to adapt to the opener concept pioneered by manager Kevin Cash and Rays in 2018.

Roberts gambled to keep Buehler and Kershaw fresh, just like he did in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series against Atlanta when he held off using Kershaw and started May as an opener, who then combined with Gonsolin, Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol and Julio Urías for a three-hitter in a 4-3 win.

Buehler is scheduled to start Game 3 on Friday night on five days’ rest after beating Atlanta in Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday, when he threw 89 pitches over six innings. He would be on track to start a Game 7 on normal rest.

Kershaw is lined up for Game 5 on Sunday following his victory in the Series opener, when he threw 78 pitches over six innings.

That leaves Games 4 and 6 for more merry-go-rounds.

It remains to be seen whether the parade of pitchers will be a fun ride for Roberts and the Dodgers.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin leaves the game against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning in Game 7 of a baseball National League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe rounds the bases after a home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin during the first inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Victor Gonzalez looks up as he leaves the game during fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe celebrates a two-run home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay