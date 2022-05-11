Paraguay organized crime prosecutor slain on Colombian beach

Colombia's foreign minister and vice president, Marta Lucía Ramírez, said authorities were working to clarify “the motives and authors of this heinous crime.”

A “high command” criminal investigation unit had been sent to Cartagena, Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said. Paraguayan and U.S. officials will be integrated into the unit to help identify and prosecute the perpetrators, police said.

Pecci was investigating several high profile cases in Paraguay, including a shooting at a concert in January where an alleged drug trafficker and a soccer player's wife were killed.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez decried the “cowardly murder” of the prosecutor on Twitter. He vowed to redouble Paraguay's efforts against organized crime.

The director of Colombia's national police, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, said he hadn't been aware that Pecci was in Colombia. He said Pecci was one of the most heavily guarded people in Paraguay since he “investigated cases of international terrorism."

Paraguay is South America’s largest marijuana producer. Growing the plant is still illegal in that country and much of the crop is smuggled into Argentina and Brazil.

Caption Attorney General of Paraguay Sandra Quiñonez prays to a Virgin Mary statue at the entrance of her office after she found out about the killing during his honeymoon in Colombia of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) Credit: Jorge Saenz