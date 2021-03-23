Parents call for charges in drug death of Bobby Brown Jr

"My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable,” Ward said in the statement.

Police have presented prosecutors with a case related to the death and it is under review for possible charges, Los Angeles County district attorney's spokesman Greg Risling said Tuesday. He gave no further details on the suspects or the circumstances.

According to interviews with police at the scene included in the autopsy report, Brown Jr. had drank tequila, snorted cocaine and used what he believed was oxycodone before his girlfriend found him unconscious on the bedroom floor of his Los Angeles home hours later.

In many recent cases, prosecutors have charged drug dealers directly in the deaths of those they provided drugs to, not simply with selling illegal drugs.

In the 2018 accidental overdose death of rapper Mac Miller in a home just a few miles from the one where Brown Jr. died, federal prosecutors have charged three men with providing the drugs that caused his death, including pills that appeared to be oxycodone but contained fentanyl.

