Parents convicted in 2009 'balloon boy' hoax pardoned

But the child was never on the balloon, and he was later found unharmed at his home in Fort Collins, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Denver. Authorities said the Heenes staged the hoax to get publicity for reality TV shows they were trying to pitch.

Eleven years later, couple has now “paid the price in the eyes of the public” and shouldn’t have to be dragged down by a criminal record for the rest of their lives, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Wednesday.