Paris doctors warn of catastrophic overload of virus cases

“We already know that our capacity to offer care will be overwhelmed," they wrote. “We will be obliged to triage patients in order to save as many lives as possible. This triage will concern all patients, with and without COVID, in particular for adult patients' access to critical care.”

Macron remains adamant that not locking France down again this year, like some other European countries, was sound, even as more than 2,000 deaths per week push the country ever closer to the milestone of 100,000 people lost to the pandemic. The country now counts more than 94,400 dead.

“We were right not to implement a lockdown in France at the end of January because we didn’t have the explosion of cases that every model predicted,” Macron said last week. “There won’t be a mea culpa from me. I don’t have remorse and won’t acknowledge failure.”

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Riders train at the National Velodrome at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, Saturday, March 27, 2021, that has been transformed into a mass vaccination center. Saturday marked the first day in France of vaccination for healthy people aged 70 and above. (AP Photo/John Leicester) Credit: John Leicester Credit: John Leicester

A riders trains at the National Velodrome at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, Saturday, March 27, 2021, that has been transformed into a mass vaccination center. Saturday marked the first day in France of vaccination for healthy people aged 70 and above. (AP Photo/John Leicester) Credit: John Leicester Credit: John Leicester

Riders train at the National Velodrome at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, Saturday, March 27, 2021, that has been transformed into a mass vaccination center. Saturday marked the first day in France of vaccination for healthy people aged 70 and above. (AP Photo/John Leicester) Credit: John Leicester Credit: John Leicester

FILE- In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a patient from the Paris region and affected by the COVID-19 virus is taken out a plane at the Biarritz's airport, southwestern France. France's president say he has nothing to be sorry about for refusing to impose a third virus lockdown earlier this year, even though his country is now facing surging infections that are straining hospitals and more than 1,000 people with the virus are dying every week. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, File) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

FILE- In this March, 19, 2021, file photo, medical staff meets in a room of a patient affected by COVID-19 virus in the ICU unit at the Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris. France's president say he has nothing to be sorry about for refusing to impose a third virus lockdown earlier this year, even though his country is now facing surging infections that are straining hospitals and more than 1,000 people with the virus are dying every week. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

A woman walks past a theater with signs showing it occupied by culture workers, actors students and theater employees in Bayonne, southwestern France, Friday, March 26, 2021. French theaters, cinemas, museums and tourist sites have been closed for much of the past year as part of government virus protection measures, and no reopening plans have been announced. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

Culture workers, actors, students, and theater employees attend a general assembly at the occupied Theatre de La Criee in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 25, 2021. Out-of-work French culture and tourism workers are occupying theaters accross France to demand more government support after a year of pandemic that has devastated their incomes and put their livelihoods on indefinite hold. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Culture workers, actors, students, and theater employees attend a general assembly at the occupied Theatre de La Criee in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 25, 2021. Out-of-work French culture and tourism workers are occupying theaters accross France to demand more government support after a year of pandemic that has devastated their incomes and put their livelihoods on indefinite hold. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Culture workers sit together in the occupied Theatre de La Criee in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 25, 2021. Out-of-work French culture and tourism workers are occupying theaters accross France to demand more government support after a year of pandemic that has devastated their incomes and put their livelihoods on indefinite hold. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

A culture worker cooks food in a makeshift kitchen at the occupied Theatre de La Criee in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 26, 2021. Out-of-work French culture and tourism workers are occupying theaters accross France to demand more government support after a year of pandemic that has devastated their incomes and put their livelihoods on indefinite hold. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole