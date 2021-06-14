Paris Jackson says paparazzi caused her long-term trauma

“I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included,” Jackson says. “I'll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic.” She adds: "I think it's standard PTSD."

Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, has a one-on-one discussion with fellow paparazzi target and friend Willow Smith on Wednesday’s edition of the online talk show that airs on Facebook Watch at 9 a.m. PDT/noon EDT.