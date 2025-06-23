Paris Saint-Germain beats the Seattle Sounders 2-0 to reach Club World Cup round of 16

Paris Saint-Germain won Group B on a goal-differential tie after Atlético Madrid defeated Botafogo 1-0.

The 68,740-capacity Lumen Field was lively with 50,628 fans.

Key moment

Jordan Morris returned to the pitch for the Sounders for the first time since April to a massive home-crowd ovation. It was a meaningful moment for fans as Morris, who grew up in the area, played a key role in helping his longtime franchise qualify for the Club World Cup.

Takeaways

Paris will play the runner-up of Group A on Sunday in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Seattle has been eliminated from the cup.

What they said

“I think it was a great match, difficult for us, tough from the beginning because Seattle played a great match with intensity and quality on and off the ball. I think all the supporters enjoyed the show, and I like the way we play.” — Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique

“This has been one of the, I would say, toughest parts of my career in terms of missing this tournament. So much of the excitement around this year was this tournament. ... You drive around, see yourself on the bus (ads), you want to be out there playing. Watching these guys compete and do so well in this tournament, I just wanted to be out there to try to help. … But I’m looking forward to what’s to come this year.” — Morris

