Parkland judge to decide if jurors will tour shooting site

Juries don't typically tour crime scenes, but either side can request it if it believes a visit would help the members better understand the case. It is up to the judge to decide if they visit.

Melisa McNeill, Cruz's lead public defender, told Scherer that the building is no longer an accurate representation of what happened because the Broward Sheriff's Office removed personal items without fully logging and photographing them. She gave the court a video her office produced that would show what Cruz saw as he walked the halls, but removes all the blood, Valentine's gifts and other crime scene material. She said showing the jurors that would be a better alternative.

“If the purpose of running the jury to the crime scene is so that they can view the area Mr. Cruz walked, the path that he took, that can be done with a sanitized crime scene, if that is truly their (the prosecution's) intention,” McNeill said. The jurors “don't need to see all of the horrible things.”

But assistant prosecutor Carolyn McCann told Scherer that no evidence can replace seeing “the carnage” left behind in the school building. Cruz chose to shoot people in the building, she said. He chose to carry out his attack on Valentine's Day. If a tour of the building evokes strong emotions, it was Cruz's own doing, she argued.

“There is no one video, photograph, poster, film, anything, that captures what the ... building is,” McCann said. “The jury has to know the footsteps, the distance, the perspective, the visual acuity the defendant had to have.”

Scherer said she would rule soon.

The building, which rises above the Stoneman Douglas campus, has been a grim, daily reminder of the shooting for students, staff and parents. The Broward County school district plans to demolish it after the trial.