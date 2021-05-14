Parkland sheriff gets job reviewing red light tickets

Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel was hired this month by the Davie Police Department as a traffic infraction enforcement officer, the Sun Sentinel reported. He'll make $65,000 a year, the same as his retiring predecessor, Davie Police Chief Stephen Kinsey said.

The fulltime job involves Israel reviewing the city's five red light cameras and appearing in court if anyone challenges a ticket. The job was posted for two days in early May. Three people applied, and only Israel was interviewed.