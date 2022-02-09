Parks rebound aids Disney profit; Disney+ subscribers grow

The company logged 129.8 million Disney+ subscribers, up 37% from the previous year, 11.8 million higher than the previous quarter and greater than analysts’ forecast of 125.4 million. Subscriber gains had slowed from earlier in the pandemic, with the fiscal fourth quarter pick-up of 2 million customers the lowest since Disney+ launched.

Some analysts have warned that Disney+ could miss its target of 230 million to 260 million subscribers by 2024.

The company has 196.4 million total streaming subscribers including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

While streaming is the company's focus, Disney's networks business still brings in plenty of cash. The division housing ABC, ESPN and FX made $1.5 billion in profit in the most recent quarter, down 13% from the year before, as production and marketing costs increased.