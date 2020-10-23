Parties' late spending on Senate races shows GOP's jeopardy

The late maneuvering comes despite a political climate that seems to have only hardened in recent months. President Donald Trump's deep unpopularity with moderate and educated voters, particularly in suburbs, is hurting down-ballot GOP candidates as well.

In addition, Democrat candidates have significantly outraised their Republican rivals in all but three of the 15 most competitive Senate races, most of which pit GOP incumbents against Democratic challengers. That's freed national Democrats to aim last-minute money at longer-shot races than usual, in turn forcing Republicans to spend resources defending those seats.

“Close races and a chance to win,” J.B. Poersch, president of Senate Majority PAC, said of how his group decides to allocate money over the campaign’s dwindling days.

Easing the disparity a bit, Poersch's group has been outraised 2-1 by its GOP counterpart, the Senate Leadership Fund. The Republican committee, with ties to Senate GOP leaders, reported mammoth donations last month of $60 million from Sheldon and Miriam Adelson and $20 million from Kenneth Griffin, billionaire donors.

Since mid-October, major GOP campaign committees have ordered TV and radio ads protecting Republican-held seats topping $5 million for Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and $4 million for Arizona Sen. Martha McSally. They've triggered spending of around $2 million each to defend Sens. Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Steve Daines of Montana and John Cornyn of Texas.

The figures are from the ad-tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.

Perhaps most startling is the roughly $6 million that big GOP groups have spent recently for commercials to help Rep. Roger Marshall, the Republican seeking Kansas’ open Senate seat. He's been badly outraised by Democratic opponent Barbara Bollier, a state senator, doctor and former Republican.

“It's indicative of where we are. He's getting outspent 3-1,” said GOP Sen. Pat Roberts, whose retirement is making the seat available.

“Liberal Barbara Bollier stands with them, not Kansas," says the announcer in one National Republican Senatorial Committee TV spot that accuses her of backing “far-left Democrats" who want to pack the Supreme Court with additional justices.

Bollier has said the proposal “is not on my plate." The committee is the Senate GOP's political arm.

Over the same period, Democratic groups have launched ads against GOP senators including about $14 million aimed at Texas' Cornyn; $3.5 million against Maine Sen. Susan Collins; over $2 million against Montana's Daines and over $1 million against Ernst of Iowa, according to Kantar/CMAG.

This week alone, Future Forward has spent $4 million against Cornyn, according to reports the group has filed with the Federal Election Commission. The well-funded political action committee, which gets much of its war chest from high technology entrepreneurs, is using most of its money to oppose Trump.

“It’s just a very difficult environment,” said Cornyn. The Texan won his last reelection by 27 percentage points in 2014 and Trump carried the state in 2016 by 9 points.

FEC figures show that since mid-October, Republicans have reported spending around $9 million to defend Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, $6.5 million for Sen. David Perdue of Georgia and $700,000 for South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

For those same states, Democratic groups like the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee have reported spending $11 million against Tillis, $6.5 million against Perdue and $1.5 million against Graham.

Besides Alabama, Michigan is the GOP's best chance at gaining a seat and thwarting Democrats' drive to a Senate majority. Over the past few days, Democrats' Senate Majority PAC has steered $3.7 million to help incumbent Sen. Gary Peters, while the GOP senatorial committee has spent $1.1 million.

The late spending reflects a bipartisan consensus that even in a campaign notable for a low proportion of undecided voters, it makes sense to make last-ditch adjustments in where resources are going.

“It's a little different this year," said GOP pollster Jon McHenry, citing a torrent of early voting prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and efforts by the two parties, chiefly Democrats, to avoid potential Election Day problems. Over 46 million people have already voted, according to data gathered by The Associated Press.

McHenry said that even so, “It's still important to appeal to independents who haven't decided yet and to Republicans trying to push their side to turn out."

“It matters," agreed Poersch of Democrats' Senate Majority PAC, citing a shift in voters' sentiment over the final weeks of the 2016 campaign that helped Trump edge to victory. “It’s a folly to assume these races won’t be competitive right through Election Day.”

AP reporter Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to the report.

FILE - In this Monday, June 22, 2020, file photo, Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James speaks at Weir Farms in Hanover Township, Mich. First-term Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan is trying to hang onto his seat. The low-key, understated, maybe even "boring" senator is betting voters care more about his effectiveness as he desperately fights to keep a seat his party is counting on to take the Senate majority. Peters is finding it tougher to shake Republican John James. Michigan has something it has not seen in 20 years: a competitive Senate contest.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., talks to the crowd in front of photo of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett while attending a Concerned Women for America event outside a gun store in Kansas City, Kan. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Marshall is facing stiff competition from state Sen. Barbara Bollier in the race to fill an open Senate seat in Kansas.

Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier addresses the crowd and answers questions during a lawn chair chat with Johnson County voters at Sar-Ko-Par Park, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Lenexa, Kan. Bollier is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate, facing Roger Marshall, a U.S. Representative of Kansas' 1st congressional district.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, attends a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington.