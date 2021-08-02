Pashinyan officially appointed Armenia's prime minister

The newly elected parliament convened for the first time on Monday, and Pashinyan's Civil Contract party, which has the majority of the seats, nominated him to be the prime minister. Shortly after, Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree to that effect. In accordance with the country's constitution, a cabinet must be formed within 15 days.

Pashinyan's party won 71 seats in the June 20 election, while 29 went to a bloc headed by former President Robert Kocharyan. A different bloc that formed around another former president, Serzh Sargsyan, won seven seats.