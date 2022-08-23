Passage on fertility to be removed from Polish textbook

The publishing house, Bialy Kruk, said Monday that that it disagreed with the criticism and the “wrong interpretation” of the passage but that "taking into account the social good ... we decided with the author to remove the controversial fragment from the textbook.”

In its first version, the book titled “History and the Present” described what the author views as modern approaches to sexuality and child bearing. The passage appears to take a dim view of in vitro fertilization, without using the term.