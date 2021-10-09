Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

In an email, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said “nothing harmful was on the aircraft.”

Republic Airways said Flight 4817 was operating under the banner of American Airlines and that the onboard incident occurred near the end of the flight, a roughly 2-hour trip from Indianapolis to LaGuardia.

“Upon exiting the active runway, the aircraft stopped on a taxiway and conducted a precautionary emergency evacuation,” Republic Airways said in a statement. “Law enforcement and first responders met the aircraft and the passenger involved in the incident has been taken into custody.”

There were no injuries to any of the 76 passengers and six crew members aboard the flight.