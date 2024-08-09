Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in fiery wreck in Brazil's Sao Paulo state

SAO PAULO (AP) — A plane with 62 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of a city in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Friday, the airline said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.

The airline VoePass confirmed in a statement that a plane headed for Sao Paulo’s international airport Guarulhos crashed with 58 passengers and 4 crew members aboard. The statement didn’t say what caused the accident.