Pastors rally, seek transparency in Elizabeth City shooting

More than 100 people marched to the Pasquotank County Courthouse, where they posted on its doors a series of demands related to the killing of Andrew Brown Jr., the News & Observer reported.

Brown’s shooting on April 21 has drawn national attention to the small, majority Black city in the state’s rural northeastern corner. The confrontation occurred while deputies were serving a drug-related search warrant at Brown’s home. Brown was shot five times, including in the back of the head, according to an independent autopsy commissioned by his family.