Pat Beverley throws ball at Pacers fans, later asks reporter to leave his postgame interview

Beverley declined to answer a question about it while speaking to reporters after the game. But he replied to an X post that showed the video by saying, "Not Fair at all. Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair."

Six hours later, Beverley issued another X post saying, "But I have to be better. And I will."

Also during his postgame media session, Beverley wouldn't allow a particular reporter to ask a question after discovering that she didn't subscribe to his podcast. He told her to get her microphone out of his face and then eventually asked her to leave the interview circle.

