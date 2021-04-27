Pathologist: Black man killed by deputies was shot 5 times

The autopsy results come a day after Brown's relatives were shown some body camera footage. Another family lawyer, Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, who viewed a 20-second portion of the video, said Monday that officers opened fire on Brown while he had his hands on the steering wheel of a car. She said she lost count of the numerous gunshots while viewing the footage.

Brown's son Khalil Ferebee questioned why deputies had to shoot so many times at a man who, he said, posed no threat.

“Yesterday I said he was executed. This autopsy report shows me that was correct," he said Tuesday at a news conference. “It’s obvious he was trying to get away. It’s obvious. And they’re going to shoot him in the back of the head?”

The pathologist, North Carolina-based Dr. Brent Hall, noted a wound to the back of Brown’s head from an undetermined distance that penetrated his skull and brain. He said there was no exit wound.

“It was a kill shot to the back of the head,” family attorney Ben Crump said.

Two shots to Brown’s right arm penetrated the skin. Two others shots to the arm grazed him. The pathologist could not determine the distance from which they were fired.

The shooting prompted days of protests and calls for justice and transparency.

Wednesday's court hearing on the video will consider petitions to release the footage, including filings by a media coalition and by a county attorney on behalf of the sheriff. A North Carolina law that took effect in 2016 allows law enforcement agencies to show body camera video privately to a victim's family but generally requires a court to approve any public release.

It's not clear how soon a judge could rule, or how quickly the video would be released if the release is approved. In similar cases, it has sometimes taken weeks for the full legal process to play out.

The slow movement has prompted an outcry from protesters, the family's lawyers and racial justice advocates, who noted that law enforcement agencies in other states have moved faster. In Columbus, Ohio, the day before Brown was shot, body camera footage was released within hours of an officer fatally shooting a 16-year-old Black girl who was swinging a knife at another girl.

Hundreds of demonstrators, including Rev. Raymond Johnson, took to the streets in Elizabeth City, N.C. on Monday, April 26, 2021, to protest the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. and to demand the full body camera footage be released. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Credit: Stephen M. Katz Credit: Stephen M. Katz

Mallory Thornton, of Durham, leads chants on a bullhorn while demonstrators marched peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday April 26, 2021, after family viewed 20 seconds of police body camera video of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. Brown was killed the week before by Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies serving a warrant. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Travis Long Credit: Travis Long

A demonstrator yells from her car as protesters took to the streets in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, April 26, 2021, to protest the killing of Andrew Brown by police and to demand the full body camera footage be released. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Credit: Stephen M. Katz Credit: Stephen M. Katz