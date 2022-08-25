Patrick Beverley returning to Los Angeles with Lakers

The 34-year-old guard from Chicago is known for his ferocious defense that makes him popular with home crowds and a thorn to opposing players. The three-time NBA All-Defensive team member played for the Clippers from 2017-21 until he was traded to Memphis and then to the Wolves nine days later.

“I used to hate Patrick Beverley when he played against my Lakers lol but now I love him because he's on our team and he's going to help my Lakers get to the playoffs!” tweeted Lakers great Magic Johnson.

Beverley played for Houston from 2012-17.

Horton-Tucker played three seasons with the Lakers, averaging 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 131 games, mostly off the bench.

Johnson began last season with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA's developmental league before signing three separate 10-day contracts with the big-league club. He was signed by the Lakers for the rest of the season in late January. In 48 games, he averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

