Patrick Ewing gets statement of support from Georgetown AD

Georgetown already has broken the school mark of 15 Big East losses; the worst winless season in conference history was 0-18, done by Miami in 1994 and DePaul in 2009.

Overall, the Hoyas are 68-81 under Ewing, with just one season above .500: They went 19-14 in 2018-19, when they were invited to the NIT and lost their opener to Harvard.

The unquestioned — and some might say only true — highlight of Ewing’s time in charge was a surprising, four-wins-in-four-days run to the Big East Tournament title after entering with a 9-12 record and as a No. 8 seed in 2021. He became the first person to win the event as both a player and a coach.

The conference tournament title provided the Hoyas with their lone trip to the NCAAs under Ewing, but it ended quickly with a 96-73 loss to Colorado in the first round.

“Coach Ewing’s dedication as well as his success in last year’s Big East Tournament is a testament to his leadership,” Reed said. “This gives us confidence that he can strengthen our program going forward.”

After an 86-77 loss to UConn in Georgetown’s home finale last Sunday, Ewing was asked about his job status.

“Of course I want to be back here,” Ewing said. “But in this position and this job, whatever happens will happen. I’m hoping that I’ll be back and doing something that I love at a place that I love and getting us back to being the king of the hill.”

___

AP freelancer Bobby Bancroft contributed to this report.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25