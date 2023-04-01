Patrick Rodgers takes 1-shot lead into Texas Open finale

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was 6 under after a 68.

Rodgers led by three coming into the third round. Rodgers and Conners each birdied the drivable 331-yard 17th hole when they chipped close with their second shots.

That left Rodgers up by two, but he pushed his tee shot at 18 behind a tree and made bogey from a greenside bunker. Conners could have tied, but missed an 8-foot birdie putt.

Rodgers has a 54-hole lead for the fourth time on the tour. He has three second-place finishes.

Kuchar was one shot back after driving the par-4 17th green and almost holing a 37-foot eagle putt. It was a stretch of three birdies in six holes, but on the 18 tee, Kuchar pulled his drive shot into a cactus bush. He lost a stroke with an unplayable lie and finished with the double bogey on the par 5.

Along with Harrington, Byeong Hun An (68), Harry Higgs (72), Lee Hodges (69), Augusto Nunez (69) and Sam Ryder (68) were five behind Rodgers.

___

