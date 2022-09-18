Patriots rely on defense to edge Watt-less Steelers 17-14

Trubisky hit Pat Freiermuth for a 7-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to draw the Steelers within three and briefly quiet the chants for rookie backup quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Those cheers don't figure to go away anytime soon, however, after the Steelers went three and out twice when they got the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead.

The first meeting between two of the NFL's marquee franchises to feature neither Tom Brady nor Ben Roethlisberger in years lacked the high stakes that long defined the rivalry between former AFC superpowers.

Instead, New England came in looking for a spark following a blah Week 1 loss to Miami while the Steelers are still in the nascent stages of the post-Roethlisberger era, a journey that began with a thrilling and slightly bizarre victory over Cincinnati last Sunday.

The overtime victory came at quite a cost. Without Watt, Pittsburgh failed to generate any sort of sustained pass rush against Jones. The Steelers failed to record a single sack, and while Jones wasn't spectacular, he didn't have to be while extending drives with responsible and safe throws over the middle.

It was enough to help the Patriots improve to 13-4 against the Steelers under coach Bill Belichick. New England celebrated its 500th game under Robert Kraft's ownership the same way it celebrated so many others: with a victory short on style but long on substance.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Host Baltimore next Sunday.

Steelers: Travel to Cleveland to face the Browns on Thursday night. Pittsburgh swept their longtime AFC North rivals last season.

New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) catches a pass over Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) for a 44-yard touchdown play during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) hauls in a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky with New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant (27) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) spins out of the reach of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Reed (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Pavely)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth scores on a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky with New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Pavely)